The special election on April 11 is an important one.
The Board of Supervisors have been hijacked by radicals for the last few years and do nothing but throw tantrums.
We finally have a chance to get someone with civility, experience, and common sense back in the Gainesboro seat. Please vote for Kevin W. Kenney on Tuesday.
John David "JD" Cline
Clear Brook
