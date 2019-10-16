Residents of Winchester:
I do what I have never done before, and that is publicly endorse and support a candidate for local office. I speak of Tara Ford Helsley, candidate for Winchester Circuit Court clerk.
As Tara's high school principal, I found her to be an individual with unquestioned integrity, competence, leadership, and compassion for others. These are qualities that will serve us well in a Circuit Court clerk and what Tara will bring to the job.
Join me in voting for Tara Helsley as Winchester Circuit Court clerk. Remember, Tara is with us.
