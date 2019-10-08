33rd District Delegate Dave LaRock listed rural broadband expansion as one of his top legislative priorities ahead of this year's General Assembly session. However, when House Bill 2691 (Electric Utilities; provision of broadband services to unserved areas) came before the House for a vote, Delegate LaRock abstained, and then was one of only three opposing final votes in the entire General Assembly. Only 53% of rural Virginians have access to broadband internet. This unequal distribution of broadband services disproportionately impacts residents of the 33rd district, which spans Western Loudoun, Clarke, and Frederick counties. Lack of broadband connection impacts our local economy, by hindering businesses and discouraging them from coming to our area. Fast and reliable internet service is also increasingly a requirement for students at every level. Lastly, consistent service provides a critical healthcare link, from searching for providers to dialing 911. It's difficult to trust a legislator who says broadband expansion is a priority and then votes against it. Mavis Taintor is a retired teacher and businesswoman running against LaRock this year. She believes in investing in the people of the 33rd District. She will support measures that bring our infrastructure up to speed with the rest of Virginia and help our businesses and students become and stay competitive. Mavis is a candidate with integrity who is dedicated to listening to constituents and finding real solutions for the people of the 33rd. We need public service, not lip service. Please vote for Mavis on Nov. 5.
Kristen Kay
Purcellville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.