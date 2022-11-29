The proposed rezoning for a Wawa is incompatible with the current uses and aesthetics along Amherst Street, including the two "gems" of the Shenandoah Valley, Winchester Medical Center and the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. A Wawa at 1721 Amherst Street will result in a mega-sized gas station in a pastoral location. It will forever affect access to the city and perception of the city (think Berryville Pike/Rt. 7) and the status symbol of the “gems” of the Shenandoah Valley.
Although the planning staff's report may say the application meets the "technical" provisions of the applicable zoning, it makes clear that the intended use according to the application "...represents a large-scale commercial use generally incompatible (emphasis added) with the zoning and land use pattern along Amherst Street."
As Mayor Smith said, "I just don't think it fits." He gets it. Planning and Economic Development Committee Chairman Richard Bell doesn't. He said, "I am sure if you work with staff, you'll find some common ground." Compromise? Nonsense. You can’t mitigate the impact of the Wawa business platform at 1721. Whether it be six, eight or 12 instead of 16 fueling dispensers, it is still a gas station.
The staff has it right, "...the use is incompatible with the zoning and land use pattern along Amherst Street." Instead, follow staff's recommendation to either table the request or forward with a recommendation of denial.
Daniel Shaner
Winchester
