As a retired Marine and now candidate for Congress in the 10th District, I have had the honor to walk alongside Allen Sibert at several functions. I'm simply impressed by his many qualities that are on display each and every day. In talking to other local law enforcement officials in the area I can see Al is very well-respected and frequently praised for his leadership traits.
Leadership is the most important trait in any position where one's people are in dangerous situations. A leader cannot lead from behind, and Sibert is a leader who will stand out in front.
My time in the Marine Corps was cut short when an IED took both my legs. I had to overcome a great deal and push myself to find my new way of serving my country and my fellow veterans; I see in Al that same dynamic spirit to forge ahead and to take on the tough challenges. As a great leader I know he will take care of those serving alongside of him.
Please join me in supporting Al Sibert for Sheriff of Frederick County!
