What fun was had at Sherando High School on April 30. The Sherando FFA Chapter (students and generous parents) hosted a prom for area senior citizens.
They made good use of the set-up and decorations used for the students’ prom held the night before. (What a great way to recycle and have a grand time in doing so!)
We seniors (especially the “Queenagers”) were royally greeted and treated by handsome young men — offering their arms and umbrellas to escort us into their Enchanted Garden. The young ladies aptly displayed their selections of current formal designs to the quiet “oooohs” and “aaaahs” of their envious elders. Not only was there a delightful setting of tables in the decorated gym, but thevarray of food provided was tasty and amazing. What a feast!
The real fun was held on the dance floor where the DJ's selection of music was perfect. All of the “agers” blended and shared dance moves that made the span of years so much shorter. It was so neat to hear a song start and see couples pop up and head to join the other dancers.
Several times we heard it said that these smiling, helpful young people give us hope for the future. BRAVO! Applause! Thank you Sherando!
Sandra Hentz
Stephens City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.