Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is an intra-curricular student organization of Family and Consumer Sciences education. FCCLA organized in June of 1945 and has functioned under other names since that time, but reimaged itself as FCCLA in 1999 to better represent our 21st century Career and Technical Student Organization.
FCCLA is an organization that offers career exploration, community service, and leadership development focused on sustaining healthy families as the basic unit of society. We are comprised of approximately 160,000 young people in approximately 5000 school-based chapters nationwide including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Locally, Frederick County Public Schools hosts 7 FCCLA chapters at the secondary level.
James Wood High School FCCLA is proud to participate in FCCLA Week February 14-18, 2022. We will celebrate accomplishments such as writing a PSA for the Drive Safe DC initiative and raising thousands of dollars for the Virginia Epilepsy Foundation. Our members will also honor the educators in our building for leading us through this pandemic and hand out gift cards and sandwiches to deserving community members in need of a pleasant surprise.
Celebrate career and technical education — preparing for 21st century life!
Wes Brondos
JWHS FCCLA president, 2021-2022
Virginia FCCLA president, 2020-2021
