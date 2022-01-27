Dear intentionally unvaccinated/unmasked people,
Have you heard doctors and the CDC tell you to vaccinate and mask? If you continue to choose to not vaccinate and mask, and do test positive for COVID, please stay home and face the consequences of your decision. Don't go to the hospital. Our hospital is full, staff is burned out, demoralized, and tired of being exposed to intentionally unvaccinated/unmasked COVID patients.
Jane Smith
Frederick County
