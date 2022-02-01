A word to those calling for School Board resignations
Isn’t it interesting that when liberal opponents cannot find a way to counter a conservative message, they always dig into someone’s past to find dirt on them and try to disparage their characters?
Those who oppose the views of Miles Adkins and Linda Martin have brought forth flimsy arguments to try to have them unseated.
Miles is young and a former Marine. Do you know anyone with that description who doesn’t have a penchant for foul language? Can anyone themselves say they have not used foul language too? The social media posts they refer to aren’t even recent.
As Jesus said, “The sinless one among you, throw the first stone.” People change and mature. Are you the same person you were 10 years ago?
People are supposedly mad at Linda because she used the word “retarded” in some capacity. When I was growing up in the 70s and 80s, I heard and said “that’s retarded” all of the time. It is a generational thing and was never said as a disparaging comment about disabled people.
Grow up snowflakes. If you don’t like someone’s policy or beliefs, that is your right, but please don’t act like a bunch of aggrieved babies. It does not reflect well on you.
Lisa Callanan Stephens City
Lisa, would you want your child using the R word? I doubt it, so a school board member should know better.
also Miles just last week posted the picture with hitler mustaches, not in his marine past.
nice try bucko!
Is this a matter of liberal v. conservative, liberal on the anti-racist side?
"Retarded" was last used in the 1960s. Maybe the school board needs to get on-board with the education enlightenment?
