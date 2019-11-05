John Lamanna is a determined and tireless advocate for Frederick County. We have known him for years through his involvement with the Winchester Rotary Club, just one of the many ways John works to make this community a better place.
When you first meet John, you are immediately struck by his honesty and humility. His compassion and vision for our community and its people place him squarely at the forefront of those running for chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. What sets John Lamanna apart from others is his complete dedication to improving our quality of life in our beautiful Shenandoah Valley, focusing on thoughtful and sensible growth while cherishing our history.
John Lamanna is driven by the desire to make our hometown the best it can be for the elderly and our youth as well as the backbone of our community — the firefighters, teachers, nurses, business owners, and all the others that make this county such a great place to live.
We totally support John Lamanna as he seeks to be elected our next Frederick County Board of Supervisors chairman and we hope you will, too. Please vote for John on Nov. 5. You will be voting for our absolute best hope as we move ahead into a new decade.
