ACA navigator here to help
Health coverage has never been more important than right now. More than 400,000 Americans have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic and thousands are out of work. If you currently do not have health coverage, options exist for you.
Enroll Virginia, a nonpartisan, community-based organization, has assisters in your community to help you understand your coverage options and enroll in an affordable or no-cost plan through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) or Medicaid/FAMIS.
Open Enrollment for ACA plans has ended but you may qualify for a 60-day special enrollment period due to certain life-triggering events (marriage, moving, job loss, turning 26, etc.). More than a 250,000 Virginians are covered through the ACA. Nine out of 10 of those enrolled receive some form of financial assistance to significantly lower their monthly premiums.
If you do not qualify for a plan through the ACA, you might qualify for Medicaid. Since Virginia expanded Medicaid in 2019, more than 500,000 newly eligible individuals have enrolled.
Have peace of mind and protect your health by enrolling. For more information, contact your local Enroll Virginia navigator: Blanca Bonilla, 540-926-3008, blanca@enroll-virginia.com.
Blanca Bonilla
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.