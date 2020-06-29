When ignorance rules it looks like Seattle (CHAZ); a decimated downtown Minneapolis; or Madison, Wisconsin. I am referring to the latest, senseless act in Wisconsin of removing and throwing the statue of an abolitionist in a nearby lake. If in fact, Black Lives Matter, which is the impetus for this behavior so we are told, one would think instead of destroying a statue of Col. Hans Christian Heg, an abolitionist who fought and died during the Civil War as a Union soldier trying to free the slaves, that his statue would be cherished and even worshiped. But this is not the case and speaks volumes about the sheer ignorance of these individuals who are literally destroying historical monuments that represent our checkered past. While the left wants to erase history like it never occurred, the rest of us want to learn from our past mistakes so that we may never forget the level of inequality that existed during that era. To ignore Hitler's past would be pretending that millions of Jews were never exterminated.
Maybe this is a symptom of a failed education system not thoroughly educating our youth. Maybe this is a result of a destructive ideology that only promotes violence (Saul Alinsky) above rational, thought-provoking decisions. My guess is, this movement is well-funded by someone who detests law and order in our country. Shame on those who support the destruction of our nation due to uninformed choices or being used as a cheap pawn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.