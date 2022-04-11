Twice in the past month or so on Meadow Branch Avenue in Winchester, a motorist has jumped the curb, both times tearing down trees and once recently also taking down a speed sign.
Last year, a motorist jumped the median strip on Meadow Branch, tore down three trees, and ended up backwards in the opposite lane. A few years ago, a motorist crashed into our car parked legally in front of our house and ended up on the sidewalk.
Motorists routinely do not stop or even slow down at the stop signs at Meadow Branch and Handley. Motorists frequently travel through at 35 or 40 mph, sometimes faster. All of this occurs on a residential street posted with a speed limit of 25 mph from Valley Avenue to Amherst Street. Children live on this street and go to school at John Kerr Elementary School. A housing subdivision for seniors is on this street. One large apartment complex with another being built are on this street. A childcare center is on this street. And the city's Green Circle is on this street, attracting daily many walkers, runners, and bikers.
Yet police presence is minimal. I fear that someday someone's loved one is going to be killed on Meadow Branch Avenue. Before that happens, the city of Winchester should do two things. First, greatly increase police surveillance. Second, install speed bumps the entire length of Meadow Branch and Jubal Early on both sides from Valley Avenue to Amherst Street.
Howard Green
Winchester
