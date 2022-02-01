Adkins and Martin ‘are an embarrassment’
One expects School Board members to set a standard of behavior that rises above schoolyard taunting.
Alas, that does not seem to be the case with board members Miles Adkins and Linda Martin.
Instead of setting an example, they are an embarrassment. They should resign and make way for some actual adults to serve in such important positions.
Charles Uphaus Frederick County
(2) comments
Trump certainly did "unmask all the Fascists and racists" in the old republican party.
Agree, Mr. Uphaus. The Board of Education should be focused on our children, not two very immature adults.
