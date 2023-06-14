Adkins should resign
In light of Frederick County School Board member Miles B. Adkins’ June 8th arrest in Leesburg, Loudoun County, for driving under the influence and refusing to undergo a breath test, he needs to resign immediately from his seat on the Frederick County School Board.
Had this been Adkins’ first offense, one might be more forgiving. However, this is his second alcohol-related offense in less than 18 months. There’s also his 2014 Florida conviction for leaving the scene of an accident.
A School Board member’s behavior should be above reproach, an example to the children whose education they oversee. Mr. Adkins’ behavior obviously is not. He should resign immediately.
Vote French
With so many candidates to choose from in the Virginia District 1 Republican primary, who should we vote for?
It seems all the candidates share similar views on many issues, but only one candidate stands out as a clear and obvious choice in preserving the rural way of life and the agriculture heritage of our counties. Timmy French is completely committed to these two goals and will represent our best interests regarding them.
Having known Timmy for over 30 years, I am convinced his integrity, hard work and conscientious decision making will make us proud as he represents our district in Richmond. I am also convinced he will be accessible to his constituents and value our input on matters of importance to us.
So, unless you want our counties to become like Fairfax, Loudoun or Prince William, please vote for Timmy French. Thank you for your consideration.
Experience matters — vote for John Jewell
When hiring someone, we look for the most experienced applicant. For the Back Creek District Board of Supervisors, John Jewell brings a boatload of the needed experience and is a perfect fit for the job.
John spent almost 40 years working for the United States Senate, where he retired as the assistant sergeant at arms, chief information officer. There he learned to work with people from all walks of life, including some who disagreed with him. As CIO, he acquired strong leadership, management, and budgeting experience, all of which will be invaluable on the Board of Supervisors.
John and his wife, Susan, lived in the Back Creek District for 26 years, where they raised their two now-adult children. John and Susan remain active in their local church. John taught karate to children and adults for 10 years and supported local children’s swimming events with electronic timers and scorekeeping equipment. John’s experience includes countless local connections.
John has been chairman of the Frederick County Planning Commission for the last two years and has led efforts to reduce traffic congestion and implement smart growth policies. His community experience is evident.
John has the experience needed to represent the Back Creek residents effectively. Vote for John Jewell in the Republican primary on June 20.
