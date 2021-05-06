Would any conscientious individual reading this op-ed deliberately spend more money than they make? Of course not. We were taught to budget our money, live within our means, and save for a rainy day.
Fast forward to this administration's insatiable appetite to spend your money and put at risk our children’s future, all in the name of politics. Our current federal deficit is 2.3 trillion dollars. Now let us add 60 million a week, or 2.8 billion a year, to house illegal immigrants entering our country at this administration's invitation. Add 2.3 trillion more for the new infrastructure plan, and then add another 93 trillion for the Green New Deal to combat the 1.4 degrees increase in the earth’s temperature since 1880. It should be noted for the gullible people that the United States' entire population is less than 5% of the world population that contributes to climate change that used to be called global warming. But the new term does not work either because it defines our four seasons as the earth rotates around the sun on its axial tilt. And the list of ridiculousness goes on.
When you spend more money than you have, you end up in debt, sometimes losing everything unless you file for bankruptcy, which is only a temporary fix. This would appear to be this administration's modus operandi. Break the nation by breaking our backs by instituting higher taxation, and for what? Pure, unadulterated power and control over hardworking, freedom-loving, honest Americans.
