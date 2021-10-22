I am writing in response to the Oct. 16 article, "Affordable housing proposed for ZeroPak complex in Winchester." Plans have been made to create a new housing development in Winchester that will be considered "affordable" for Winchester citizens. This is a great thing for Winchester, considering how many citizens are labeled homeless in this city.
This article recognized the crucial need for affordable homes in Winchester. There are only 1,253 rental units considered affordable for the families who hold an income below the median of $81,000. This serves as a problem and can lead to many social issues within the community.
These apartments being affordable will allow more than the majority of Winchester to live comfortably. The plan is also to help not only families who have an income below the median, but those who are senior citizens and live off social security checks. This makes it harder to keep up with Winchester’s pricey housing market. These affordable apartments will fix that issue.
The location of these apartments are based on the citizen’s concerns of taking away private land for public development. This is another great thing about this project.
This is going to be an excellent project and a very smart, thoughtful choice for this community.
Reese Martin
Stephens City
