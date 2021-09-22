I was disgusted to learn of the puerile stance of Secretary of State Blinken in testifying before Congress about the disaster in Afghanistan. Blinken repeated the absurdity of trying to shift blame for this national disgrace to former President Trump. What utter nonsense.
Afghanistan was and is “Biden’s Bug Out.” The calamitous outcome resulted from precipitous policy lurches, poor strategic thinking, utter mismanagement, ineffectual leadership, cowardice in the face of the enemy, and wholly misleading efforts to claim that an obvious defeat and stain on the honor of the United States of America was somehow a victory. All of these serial blunders, deficiencies and failures are the solitary responsibility of one person and one person only — the enfeebled Joe Biden.
Blinken is a toady and should be fired. Biden’s continued presence in the Oval Office is not just an embarrassment. It is a clear and present danger to our nation. Other adversaries sense the weakness he represents and will try to take advantage of it. His dithering, blundering effort to abdicate from the complexities of a small war risks leading us into a great war. He is a true menace.
Biden is demonstrably unfit to serve as our Commander and Chief. He should resign the presidency or be removed for incompetence under the 25th Amendment
Louis Knapp
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.