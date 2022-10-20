The eighth annual Stephens City Out of the Darkness Community Walk for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention was held on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Sherando High School and Park. With over 500 participants attending, over $70,000 was raised to be used for research, advocacy, education and to promote awareness. We raised money to support prevention efforts and bring hope back to those who struggle.
Contributing businesses and sponsors were Hood, American Woodmark Foundation, Judy Excavating LLC, Jean’s Jewelers, Freitag Solutions Inc, #stephenscitystrong, Rice Tire, Baker Dentistry, First Bank, Warrior Health and Fitness, Paladin Bar & Grill, Miller Ace Hardware, Stephen Zebarth DDS, Shenandoah Valley Financial Services, Appleland Sports Center, Shawquon Ruritan Club, Donald Ritter Construction, Front Royal Dental Care, Wolfie’s Excavating and Grading, The Home Store in New Market, The Uniform Store, Kiwanis Club of Winchester, Lindsay Chevrolet, Squared Circle Collectibles, Elks Club, Phelps Funeral and Cremation, Blue Ridge Hospice, Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Winchester Eagles 824, Clay Simmers Optometrist, Family Preservation Services, Dutch Haven Assisted Living, Creekside Insurance Advisors, Stephens City Starbucks, Virginia Farm Market, Signet Marketing, HN Funkhouser, Applebee’s and Martins. Thanks to Chick-fil-A, Sherando High School and Frederick County Parks and Recreation, Sherando High School Choir, Sherando, James Wood, Millbrook and Handley Key Clubs, NHS and Leo Clubs, Oakcrest Realty, Jeff Conrad, Barry Lee, Tim Farris, Tiffanie Hartman and Debbie Bender.
Thank you to all the volunteers for your support of suicide awareness. This walk was about turning HOPE into action.
Winter Brooks
Stephens City
