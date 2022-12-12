This comment is in response to Carrie White's Dec. 7 letter to the editor, "Properly dispose of trash." Thank you, Carrie.
It is disturbing to see the level of littering along (and in) our roadways and public spaces. I live just off of Aylor Road in the Stephens City area and we experience this situation on a daily basis. I walk daily and see new trash deposits every single day.
I won't pretend to understand the mindset of people who dispose of trash out of their car window. It is a crime, however, I imagine that very few are ever caught in the act. Please use common sense; show respect for, as Carrie put it, "our home" and the environment. It's not hard. Just do the right thing.
Tim Hockman
Stephens City
