Valerie Cox’s letter in the June 15, 2021, Winchester Star stated the point about Critical Race Theory better than I have ever seen from anyone.
This is from her letter: “CRT is harmful and divisive, radical and ridiculous!” I am in total agreement.
(2) comments
So what exactly is your opposition to CRT?
Mr. Wiltshire, before you get your panties in a bunch, try learning about what CRT actually is. I am betting you have not even read a summary. I'll give you a head start:
https://www.edweek.org/leadership/what-is-critical-race-theory-and-why-is-it-under-attack/2021/05
