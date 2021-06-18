Valerie Cox’s letter in the June 15, 2021, Winchester Star stated the point about Critical Race Theory better than I have ever seen from anyone.

This is from her letter: “CRT is harmful and divisive, radical and ridiculous!” I am in total agreement.

Dick Wiltshire

Frederick County

BryanLNuri
BryanLNuri

So what exactly is your opposition to CRT?

CapsGuy
CapsGuy

Mr. Wiltshire, before you get your panties in a bunch, try learning about what CRT actually is. I am betting you have not even read a summary. I'll give you a head start:

https://www.edweek.org/leadership/what-is-critical-race-theory-and-why-is-it-under-attack/2021/05

