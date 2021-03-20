Agrees with Graber
What is the Deep Equity Program, and what is its purpose? According to their website, “This capacity-building program helps educators dismantle disparities through sustained, collaborative, and courageous leadership.” I struggle to understand why Frederick County Public Schools would adopt such a program that promotes intersectionality, critical race theory, and postmodernism.
Equity is a good thing, equality and equity are commonly used interchangeably. An equitable culture provides one the same opportunity as another, but our almighty academic, and political class have hijacked the meaning of equity. Equity has morphed from equality of opportunity, where one’s future depends upon their decisions, to equality of outcome. Diversity is a good thing, but telling children they are victims, or oppressors based on their race is evil. As Thomas Sowell said, “There are few things more dishonorable than misleading the young.”
Those standing atop the mountain of morality label anyone that disagree with them racists. If only we would listen, all disparities would vanish. Obviously, this is a lie, every individual has the opportunity to succeed in this country. There is not one discriminatory law in America.
The Deep Equity Program is more than likely a HR department creation, which has become nothing more than a place for college graduates with gender study degrees from Middlebury College, in short, a department of certified useless people. While I do not agree with all of Mr. Graber’s policies, I support him on this issue. Withhold funds from the schools until this program is gone, do not back down Mr. Graber.
Lilah York
Frederick County
I disagree that they are not discriminatory laws in America
The $232,000 for the two positions — $125,000 for an equity and diversity coordinator and $107,000 for a Title IX coordinator — would pay for about three new teaching positions at about $74,000 per teacher, including benefits.
Why are these 2 positions of Equity and diversity coordinator and a Title IX coordinator needed?
What is going on now without these 2 positions that the FCPS board thinks they are justifiable?
