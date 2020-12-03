Agrees with letter
Thanks to The Star for publishing this excellent letter (“Everyone should come to climate table” on Monday). I agree with the letter in several points: we can no longer pretend climate change is not a serious problem, a bi-partisan solution is needed, and the fee and dividend plan is best. I especially like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Plan. It costs the economy nothing; in fact, it will stimulate growth. It also has a border adjustment to avoid trade issues while encouraging other nations to also put a price on fossil carbon.
Jim Martin
Huntington Beach, Calif.
