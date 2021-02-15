Agrees with Rinker’s letter
I could not agree more with the letter submitted from Doug Rinker in the Saturday Feb 12th edition, “How do we reconcile banning death penalty but not abortion?” It does not make any sense to outlaw the death penalty for those convicted of heinous crimes while allowing the totally innocent — the unborn — to be killed at will. It simply doesn’t make any sense.
Ruth Folger Stephens City
!. Because a fetus is not a person until born. 2. Because women own their own body and what’s inside her. : Her choice. It makes perfect sense.
