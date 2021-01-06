Agrees with USPS editorial
Your editorial “USPS should be a Biden priority” (Jan. 2) expresses my sentiments exactly. Thank you for publishing it.
Some of the situations that I mention will be a ditto of what you wrote; some of my own experience. I am still waiting for homemade candy my daughter in California mailed on Dec. 18. My son in Kentucky is still waiting for a package I mailed Dec. 21. This package has been in Louisville Center, then to a Pennsylvania Center and now back in Louisville. I do give credit to U.S. Postal Service personnel, especially our Winchester ones who were always friendly and helpful. I also give credit to USPS workers in other parts of the country who delivered packages I mailed. My packages were delivered on time to New York City, Florida, Kentucky, Colorado, Arizona and California recipients.
Finally, I agree with your writer that Postmaster DeJoy must correct the problems that started when he was appointed. Then, hopefully, our new president Joe Biden and Congress will return the USPS to the loved and trusted service that we appreciate.
Roxanne Rogers Winchester
