All Americans should abhor events of Jan. 6
Recently there have been multiple Open Forums denigrating Joe Biden and his administration. It would be pretty easy to discredit those arguments but that is unnecessary. What is necessary is to look at the alternative as illustrated by the events of January 6, 2021. It goes without saying that those events tear at the fabric that made our country great and all Americans should despise the participants and enablers.
Jeff Slonaker Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.