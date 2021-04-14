Americans are waking up to this administration's radical efforts to fundamentally transform the home of the free. But wait, you were sold on the fact that this is the party of unification!
With all the smoke and mirrors about socialism, you can disregard that discussion. Truth is, America is on a one-way collision course towards communism, and it is deliberate. How do we know that? This administration is not listening to “We The People” as it relates to legal immigration processes, protection of civil liberties, lower taxes, energy independence, choice to worship, etc. Striking fear in the populous is what speeds up the process of absolute rule. Building a wall around the peoples' Capitol or the Tin Horn Flats Grill in California to keep people out is deliberate to consolidate power.
Why communism you ask? Because it is the creation of absolute power and absolute rule. Said another way: Communism advocates a proletariat overthrow of capitalist structures (of their choosing) within a society, and advocating elimination of private property.
Fact is we already have the oligarchs in this country catering and caving into this administration, such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Amazon, Coca Cola, Delta, and many, many more.
So how do we save our nation? We use the same play book the Democrats used during that last election. We vote by mail-in ballots, and then show up in person to vote on election day, using the party line we just wanted to ensure all of our vote’s count.
I hope you are correct, sir, but I have my doubts. When the public school systems, colleges, gov't institutions, and the media are overwhelmingly dominated by Prog-Leftists, and true conservatives/libertarians stay silent or ignorant, it doesn't bode well...
