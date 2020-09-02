It came as quite a shock to me to hear that the Department of Health and Human Resources wishes to award a $250 million taxpayer dollar contract to a public relations firm to make us feel good about COVID-19. Is that suppose to cover up the lack of interest and concern for the American people and incompetency from Mr. Trump? For some reason, I don't feel better.
250 million dollars would have provided a lot of help for struggling families where the wage earners are unemployed and there is little money for rent or food. Do Trump's enabling toadies think we will forget the over 183,000 people who have died? After all, to quote Mr Trump, "It is what it is." I don't believe the mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, sons, and daughters of the dead will agree with that.
Trump is a narcissist and only cares about himself. There is no decency or morality in him. Remember, on November 3rd, the American people — all the American people — deserve better.
