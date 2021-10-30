"The American Independent" was sent to my home apart from my request. The word "independent" is laughable since they clearly have a Democratic worldview. This "independent" organization is advocating for Terry McAuliffe to be the leader of our commonwealth. They say, in opposition to Glenn Youngkin, that anti-abortion lawmakers have pushed to ban abortion after 20 weeks despite a lack of scientific evidence of fetal pain at that point.
I cannot believe people even consider abortion at 19 weeks. Of course there is no way to prove these babies don't feel pain, since we cannot ask them whether they experience pain and cannot do tests on them that could confirm pain like pet scans lighting up in the pain centers of the brain.
But I have watched videos of fetuses less than 20 week of age during an abortion, and they act exactly like they are experiencing pain. They rapidly withdraw the part of the body that is stuck by a needle and they writhe, seemingly in pain, for hours when saline is injected into the womb.
I have been accused of being a misogynist. But I propose that a woman who declines an abortion should be able to legally claim alimony and child support if either she or he decline marriage.
Abortion at any stage of development is not kind to fetuses.
Dr. Andrew White
Winchester
(1) comment
I wonder if Dr White understands the i.plicstions of what he says here. If you ban abortion, you won't stop abortions; you'll just make safe abortion illegal. Banning abortion solves nothing.
I wonder if he would support improving pre- and postnatal care for mother and child? Making sex ed more comprehensive in school. Improving access to birth control. Loosening restrictions on single-parent and same-ssx families to adopt. We won't even get I to the socioeconomic issues.
If you're not willing to address the root issues, you're not solving anything by merely being pro-birth.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.