I have an easy way to stop the Wuhan Covid-19 virus and get things under control.
All they have to do is to give all the illegals at the border their shots before they release them.
No shot, no release!
Right now they are not giving them any shots, just setting them free in a few days or hiding them at airbases where the press cannot access them, or busing them around the country to friends and family to infect anyone they come in contact with.
Do you think that transporting the non-inoculated illegals might be causing the uptick in the number of cases we are seeing?
Naw, our government would not do that to us would they?
That way Biden will get his ‘Herd Immunity’ percentage problem fixed.
And if you think about it, we have all these business, Hospitals, and governments insisting that their workers get the non-FDA-approved vaccine, so why not the illegals and Afghan refugees?
And in doing so will help all these illegals to be healthier so they can mooch off the system easier.
Then we can have another big stimulus bill!
Earl Gratzer
Cross Junction
Are questions allowed?
Again... funny how the (trite term alert) Prog-Left screams about the fear of conservatives, literally as they post about their fear...
I give the Winchester Star credit for allowing free speech and publishing letters no matter how ridiculous the content. They even allowed a dose of racism in the first sentence. DHS is going to offer the J&J vaccine to those folks the author mentioned. They’re using J&J because it’s a one shot regimen and these folks are transient and might not be able to get a second shot. It’s quite Trumpsonian to blame all our problems on the immigrants on the border. By the way, we do have problems but that’s a discussion for another day. In terms of spreading the virus, our problems are home grown. In many areas, we have low vaccination rates which is accounts for why the variant is spreading. It’s mostly among the unvaccinated. We have a significant proportion of our country who refuse to wear masks or be vaccinated. Our country brought this on itself. We have been given a miracle vaccine that protects us from serious consequences and we have protocols like masking that reduces the spread. Folks made a conscious decision not to use these tools at our disposal. Don’t blame it on someone else.
Well, Mr/Ms dmjc, I guess this is an opportunity for you to enlighten the rest of us dolts with your inspiring words. I’m on the edge of my seat.
Left or Right give it a break....if you follow the daily comments in this venue you will discover a small repeating cast of apparently unhappy and mean spirited responders. Sometimes I think they keep reiterating the same mantra to convince themselves what they spew is true. As my mother said everyone is entitled to express an opinion and you may find that some do a good job of revealing the "not so nice" side of their character.
... and they comment anonymously.
Like you.
And truly sad, Mr. Spock. These people ooze racism, bigotry, hate, and ignorance. It’s who they are and the current political climate has allowed their true colors to emerge.
I wonder if Earl returned his $1400 Covid relief check in protest. Probably not.
Clearly, from the early comments, Earl is not alone in his ignorant assessment. That's truly scary.
Oh, my! [rolleyes][rolleyes][rolleyes]
You know what would make a GREAT "drinking" game? Take a shot every time a fascist loving Prog-Leftie posts without addressing the actual issue... [lol]
Based on their responses, they seem to be in favor of only forcing legal citizens to get the "vaccine". Just more double standards with zero logic... [yawn]
Another great drinking game would be every time Doc posts the trite "prog-left" meme and he takes a shot. Pretty soon, he is blitzed and then we can get on with a serious discussion.
Well, yeah, that'll work, too! [lol] Not sure why that term is "trite". Is it not true? Are you and yours NOT Progressive Leftists?
Liberal hypocrisy knows no bounds. This administration mulls masks for Americans but even as we speak, are allowing hundreds of thousands of illegals to pour across the border, many infected with covid. And after holding them for a few days, they are dumping them in towns across America.
And I won't mention the numerous democrats that have been caught without masks after foisting mask mandates on the serfs in their fiefdoms. Mayor Bowser in DC the latest to subscribe to the "Do as I say and not as I do" philosophy.
Ignorance is the greatest threat to democracy and the most ill-informed parts of this country are republican. Frederick County Virginia represents that remark. Meanwhile, our county supervisors are hellbent on making matters worse be sticking their nose into public education. God help us!
If Basement Boy (Big Guy) Biden and Kamalalaland Harris hadn't allowed over a million unvaxed people into this country they might have that ever elusive 70%. I must disagree, though, with your suggestion, Earl. I say don't spend my tax dollars on a vaccine for an illegal alien! Turn them around and send them back from whence they came!
June 2021 had the highest number of attempted crossings at our southern border since March 2000: approximately 188,000. Of them, 105,000 were expelled, leaving 83,000 to apply for asylum. If we multiply that extremely high and atypical number by 12, we have under 1,000,000 immigrants seeking asylum in one year. That number is an extremely high estimate, but even so it is still less than 0.3% of the US population of about 332,000,000 people. It has little impact on reaching that 70%.
If Virginia's permanent residents, who have more access to medical services in the US, aimed for that 70% within our state alone, we would add over 1.5 million vaccinated people. Mixing the immigration issue with our COVID problem makes no sense.
Yes because pandemics strictly follow well defined borders . Don’t share your precious vaccine with an illegal immigrant….how could that possibly benefit YOU? (Yikes…these people are more ignorant than we feared!!!)
Oh my... you're one of those, huh?
Turn off Fox News, Earl. Live in the now.
