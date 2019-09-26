The Grand Old Party will be forever remembered for the scourge that has become the Presidency under Donald Trump. The last two, and now nearly three, years have left an indelible stain on the fabric of American society.
What a sad legacy for the party of Abraham Lincoln, Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, and George H. W. Bush.
In the words of Fox Host Neil Cavuto "You're entitled to your point of view, Mr. President, but you're not entitled to your own set of facts,"
"I'm not the one who said tariffs are a wonderful thing, you are. Just like I'm not the one who said Mexico would pay for the wall, you did. Just like I'm not the one who claimed that Russia didn't meddle in the 2016 election, you did," Cavuto went on. "Now, sorry you don't like these facts being brought up, but they are not fake because I did. What would be fake is if I never did."
So, now we have the only president that is an admitted misogynist, a chronic liar, heel-spur draft dodger, classic narcissist, to mention only a few of his less troublesome traits.
I am left to wonder, will Donald Trump be the last Republican president or will the Grand Old Party of Abraham Lincoln, Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, and George H. W. Bush somehow recover?
Yesterday, President Trump had a disapproval rating of 53.7 percent.
TDS is a very real malady. Those infected tend to not know it as their sight of the disease is blinded by their raging cases of moral and intellectual superiority.
The fiscal irresponsibility and disregard for environmental issues on top of presenting the USA as an unreliable partner have damaged decades of effort by both parties. It will take a generation to recover - at least.
I agree. But all these things are swept under the rug with the phrase TDS. Fascinating
