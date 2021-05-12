In reply to John Thomson's open forum commentary about LFCC and changing the name of LFCC, I have to ask where he got his salary information. He commented "the annual salary for the head of the Virginia Community College system is an aristocratic $481,045!" That is for the entire community college system. The president of LFCC's salary in 2019 was $173,820. Considering that Dr. Blosser has to run the entire college, I don't think that is too much money and totally irrelevant to the reasons why the name LFCC should be changed.
Suzan Herskowitz
Winchester
(0) comments
