Where do you find the words to say thank you for being my friend?
As far as Adrian O'Connor is concerned, the list has no end.
I acknowledge, without hesitation his great skill as editor and a writer
Knowing the person behind his words made my life a little brighter.
Adrian's office in the Kent Street building was on the second floor
It meant to go up stairs, down the hall, but greeted by an open door.
I always felt he was glad to see me, as I sat beside his big desk,
He listened, cared, commented, and my homework he suggests.
Senator Byrd was across the hall, many projects we would discuss
To me, these two wonderful friends will always be equaled plus.
In this chaotic world where humans try to relate,
Thank you Adrian for helping us to communicate.
