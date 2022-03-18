An opaque Board of Supervisors
Transparency. It’s certainly a word that comes up often at the Board of Supervisors’ meetings, especially when they are discussing underfunding our public schools. It is, however, not something they practice. The Board has taken action on two non-agenda items over the last two meetings without any public notice and no opportunity for public comments or input. That is not transparency.
What transparency does not look like: The County is interested in spending public tax dollars to fund homeschool education (school choice). This motion was made during Board comments by a Supervisor who has multiple children that are currently homeschooled. There was a vote to take action to spend County resources to investigate this idea. It was not listed on the agenda and there was zero opportunity for public input before this vote was made.
What transparency does not look like: The County CIP was presented to the Board. Three items including a sorely needed fourth high school and some renovations of other schools were struck from the list. Again, it was not listed on the agenda and there was zero opportunity for public input before this vote was made.
Why would the Board of Supervisors try to rush these decisions and not want to hear from citizens on two decisions that would affect over 14,000 students in Frederick County and their families? Even those who have no stake in the public schools should be concerned at the lack of transparency of this Board of Supervisors.
James Deignan Stephens City
