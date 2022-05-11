Last year, The Star printed several articles about STEM Flights, which offers free flying for students who are interested in science careers. I had never heard about the organization before those articles, but this last week, my high school daughter was able to take advantage of the program, and she had a blast! After she wrote a paper about careers in meteorology, Carley Walker and Mike Johnson worked to set up a time that was convenient for her to take a flight over Winchester. It's an experience she will remember for the rest of her life.
Thank you, STEM Flights, and especially pilot Mike Johnson, for giving us this opportunity. As a parent, I loved the smile on my daughter's face as she landed.
Darren A. Jones
Stephens City
