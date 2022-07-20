On Monday, the House of Representatives approved a resolution that expressed support for Finland and Sweden to join NATO. It passed by a strong 394-18 bipartisan vote.
The 18 no votes all came from Republican congressmen. How sad to see our "soon-to-be" Representative Ben Cline among the no voters. He joined the ranks of other distinguished Russian sympathizing members of the House, like Lauren Boebert, Chip Roy and Madison Cawthorn.
How sad it is that we have gone from being represented by the likes Barbara Comstock and Jennifer Wexton to our new bona-fide Putin puppet.
Larry Weiss
Winchester
