Angels on earth
On behalf of my family, I would like to say thank you to Omps Funeral Home. David Zimmerman is the best of the best. He and his staff on Amherst and at South Chapel made sure that every single need was taken care of. You listened to what we wanted for the visitation and the service. It was perfect.
They are such an asset to our community. During the time mom was with Blue Ridge Hospice in home care, the nurse Gina who came into mom’s home was just outstanding. She truly cared about mom and her health. Christina the CNA who gave mom her baths was so caring and loving. She talked and laughed with mom. It was so heartwarming.
The last week of mom’s life she was in the Blue Ridge Hospice Intake Center. I really don’t know what to say. Every single nurse, CNA and doctor we had contact with was amazing. They are angels on earth. Not only did they take care of mom with dignity, compassion and love, but they also took care of us. My family cannot express enough the love we have for you all.
Lastly, all the flowers, cards and texts have meant so much to our family. Our rock, person and world will be missed terribly, but the love we have received from family and friends has given us strength.
Debbie White and family of Mildred Odell Shoemaker Winchester
