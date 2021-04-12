THANK YOU Cynthia Burton and Brian Brehm for printing Miri's story and bring abuse to the forefront of our minds. I appreciate you so much; did not really expect my comments last week would produce any action but you certainly surprised me! Animal abuse is a shocking reality in our country (and everywhere)...it seems to me that there are steps that could be taken by our legislators to stop at least some of it, by making it difficult for backyard breeders and mills to continue making money off the backs of these innocents...God help us all if we don't do something to change this.
Jacquelyn Carithers
