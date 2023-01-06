This is in response to Kit Molden's Jan. 6 Open Forum, "The market will determine Winchester's Housing future." By his own description, he's a developer/marketer of multi-family properties. (He sells these for profit.) Consider his comments in that light.
Mr. Molden quoted U.S. Census data and the UVA Weldon Cooper Center. Credible sources that project 164 new citizens annually, about 34 in our schools. His numbers add up. His conclusions don't. Adding 34 students annually to Winchester Public Schools over 20 years is one thing. Adding them in a very short period is quite another. It's the difference between walking down four flights and jumping. The impact is very different. The city has already approved over 2,800 new homes, as opposed to the roughly 65 annually Mr. Moulden's numbers suggest we need. Again, we should pause approvals.
Mr. Molden argued "new housing doesn't magically create "new children" but simply helps house children who are already here." Nonsense. Families in the price ranges developers are proposing are already housed.”
Mr. Molden presupposes that markets alone will determine housing growth here. (Meaning developer's ability to profit.) But he also argued, "the relationship of economic health and well-being, adequate housing alternatives and stock, schools, other social services, taxes and the quality of life is complicated." If one gets out of balance, the others are affected. I agree. That's another Open Forum. But developers are vested in just one of those elements, housing stock. The city has to manage the rest.
So, Winchester shouldn't entrust housing growth just to developers and the market.
Erich Bruhn
Winchester
