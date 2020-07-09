Complacency is alive and well in Frederick County. Come on people, grow up, put on a mask and adequately distance yourselves from other people. You don't have the right to carelessly infect other people! COVID-19 is viciously infective and contagious. Young, healthy people need to wear masks as they are most likely to be asymptomatic and carry the virus. Perfect vectors. If you have the virus and don't know it and you don't mask up and socially distance, your chances of infecting MANY other people are 100%. A single infected individual who does not mask or socially distance, in one month, can infect 400, that's four HUNDRED other people. Masks suck. They're uncomfortable and hot. PLEASE, let's all be uncomfortable and hot together. Virginia's numbers are on the rise.
J.P. Zuckerman
Frederick County
If people are still that afraid that they feel the need to wear a mask outside their home, then maybe they shouldn't leave it in the first place. Just a thought.
The issue is not about "fear for myself" It is about how people without symptoms can infect others, but a mask slows that possibility down.
"The greatest generation" would be appalled at this whining about me me me. Just wear it
And, before anyone starts: neither the 4th or 14th amendments, HIPAA, nor the ADA grants exceptions to any kind of mandate or business restriction.
If "no shirt, no shoes" wasn't an onerous burden, the mask will be a minor inconvenience.
