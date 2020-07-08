Another sad day for Virginia
This letter was sent to Dena Potter, spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of General Services.
Ms. Potter,
It was disheartening and even offensive to read of officials at the Virginia General Services Department (DGS) ordering the removal of the American flag at a construction site in Richmond. Apparently the sight and size of the flag ‘triggered’ agency official(s) to order its removal. According to your office, “when we saw the flag, we were concerned that it could become a target, so we told the contractor to remove it.”
This is another sad day for the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Democratic leadership, having allowed protests, violence, rioting to go unchecked the last several weeks. Now we’ve reached the point where even the display, the seeing of the American flag could be so offensive to some, that it could endanger the safety of lives and property.
A “standardized flag” afixed on top of a crane at this construction site was “graced” with your department’s blessings to remain. But the decision was made to remove the larger flag, on a government building site, designated to be used for state “lawmakers” because of the possibility of lawless makers. The irony of it all is appalling.
Who made that decision? Did you have input Ms. Potter? Was it the head of the GSD, Capitol police, mayor, or the governor himself? Residents have a right to know who is behind the decisions of the bowing to the lawless radical left.
Wayne Schneider Frederick County
(4) comments
People who disrespect the US Flag on US soil deserve what they get coming to them.
Really? Like what?
Thank you, Mr. Schneider, for your letter to DGS. We need leaders with a spine who represent all Americans.
A well-written letter and one that I gladly co-sign with Mr. Schneider.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.