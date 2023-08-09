"Camp Follow the Leader," a fun and supportive environment for children with disabilities started in 2005 from a partnership between Valley Health and Bethel Lutheran Church, recently finished another wonderful week.
Winchester Medical Center Foundation graciously provided grants and scholarships to ensure all campers were able to attend at reduced rates.
Volunteers from Valley Health, local schools, and our community, including teachers, SU OT students, and occupational, physical, and speech therapists, staffed the camp.
Additionally, we had amazing “buddy” volunteers from local high schools and universities pair up with campers.
East Coast Gymnastics provided an active outing and waived volunteer fees.
On campus, campers enjoyed Winchester City Police visiting with their comfort dog and spending time with Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue touring fire trucks, trying on gear, and spraying the hose.
The campers were delighted to swim at Stonebrook Club’s pool at no cost to the camp. They also had an enriching visit at Shenandoah Valley’s Discovery Museum at a discounted rate.
During the week, Tara Lescalleet captivated the children with music therapy.
Valley Health's Animal Assisted Therapy volunteers came with their gentle canine companions.
On the last morning, campers interacted with animals from Faithful Hearts Horses and Friends, who visited at a reduced rate.
We would like to again thank all our volunteers and community partners for helping the campers create fond memories that they will surely always treasure.
Angela Eberle, Molly Connor-Hall, and Matthew Thompson
Valley Health directors of Camp Follow the Leader
