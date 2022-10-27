Al Cissel’s Oct. 24 letter to the editor, “Answering Quimby’s question,” attacked my Oct. 19 Open Forum, “Why Democrats accuse Republicans of threatening democracy,” which explains that the Democrat idea of democracy rests upon an idealized “general will” concocted by ideology-craved elites, while Republican democracy rests upon the actual “general will” of liberty-yearning Americans.
Cissel falsely attacked Republicans and me. He meaninglessly mocked my article without the necessary acumen to understand its deeper significance.
Cissel’s aflutter that MAGA Republicans accept the “big lie” that Trump won the 2020 election. But Democrat obstructionists prevent an honest examination of affidavits claiming irregularities, plus prevent an honest Congressional commission to examine Jan. 6’s totality, not just Trump. Wasn’t Hillary Clinton the original “election denier,” with DOJ/FBI pursing the discredited Russian collusion hoax? Even now, a recent Independent article was titled, “Hillary Clinton warns ‘right wing extremists’ planning to ‘literally steal’ the 2024 presidential election.”
Cissel mentioned Trump’s lies without specifically. Did Trump’s questionable lies/hyperboles harm Americans? How about Biden’s lies: He wouldn’t leave Americans behind in Afghanistan; he knew nothing about Hunter’s Chinese business dealings; Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation; inflation is transitory; additional spending decreases inflation, and the southern border is secure?
To reclaim America, reelect Republican patriot Ben Cline.
Donovan “Mark” Quimby resides in Frederick County.
