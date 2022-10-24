Mr. Donovan Quimby in his Oct. 19 Open Forum asks the question, “Why are Democrats accusing Republicans of being a threat to our democracy?” Then he completely ignores the truth of the issue and gives a rambling diatribe laced with conspiracy theories and typical Republican nonsense.
Democrats are accusing MAGA Republicans of being a threat to our democracy because these folks continue to support the lie that Trump won the 2020 election without providing any substantial supporting evidence. This “big lie,” propagated for months ahead of the election by someone who ended his tenure in the White House with over 30,000 documented falsehoods and untruths, is the real reason Democrats are are accusing Republicans of being a threat to our democracy.
Anyone paying attention to the bipartisan Congressional Select Committee’s work of the last few months knows the extent of Trump’s involvement in inciting an insurrection and continuing to spread misinformation. Ben Cline is an election denier. Vote Jennifer Lewis.
Al Cissel
Frederick County
