The front page article in The Star's Dec. 2 edition states, "The new contract gives Anthem insurance customers uninterrupted, in-network access to Valley Health caregivers and services through 2023." Previous reports had said that Anthem wanted an extension and that Valley Health refused.
Seems to me these companies did not "agree on a contract" and it looks like we will have this "battle" again in 2023. I had Anthem, but switched to Aetna, and I'm not going back to Anthem. They've lost a customer. Seems to me that Anthem wanted to put Valley Health in a "bad light."
I went through a lot of toil switching to Aetna, and I don't feel I should have to again struggle to switch back to Anthem. I would advise all Anthem customers reading this to drop Anthem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.