What is going on at Valley Health? Contract negotiations between Valley Health and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield should be routine. They occur every 4 years and it affects over 40,000 customers of Valley Health. I have been a patient, through Anthem, of the Valley Health system since retiring from the military 11 years ago. This is the first time I have ever received a letter essentially recruiting me to address the negotiations with my insurer.
In the letter, it listed a contact number for Valley Health which I called trying to get some specifics before I called Anthem. The number went to the Valley Health business office which knew nothing at all about the negotiations. I tried to contact Mr. Nantz’s office (CEO of Valley Health), since his signature block was at the bottom of the letter. I got an administrative assistant who told me someone from Patient Relations would contact me. No surprise, it has been a week and no contact from Valley Health.
Anthem, on the other hand, was able to answer all my questions with the customer service representative that answered my call. This is the way to do it. Valley Health take a note on good customer service. Don’t put your patients in the middle of a routine negotiation that you can’t seem to get a handle on. And if you do, at least prepare those that are suppose to be able to answer questions to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.