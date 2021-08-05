While some anti-vaccine proponents have deeply-held religious beliefs about refusing the COVID-19 vaccination, the vast majority of anti-vaxxers seem to be driven by paranoid politics and pseudo-science.
The best example of that appears in the Star’s August 3 front page coverage of Monday’s anti-vaccination protest in front of the Winchester Medical Center. One photo shows a protestor holding a sign that reads, “The shot is neither safe or effective. Prove me wrong.”
That’s pretty easy. More than a 160 million shots have been administered with very few side effects — most of which are minor. In addition, more than 97% of people now diagnosed with COVID-19 and the Delta variant are unvaccinated. What more proof do you need?
Michael Hall
Stephenson
It appears some folks have no friends and this is their sole source of interacting with the world. So for those who criticize this paper.....remember it is providing a social outlet for the shut-ins and friend challenged.
Krazy Konspircay Science, amiright?
Here are key anchor points to the extensive scientific literature that establishes that wearing surgical masks and respirators (e.g., “N95”) does not reduce the risk of contracting a verified illness:
Jacobs, J. L. et al. (2009) “Use of surgical face masks to reduce the incidence of the common cold among health care workers in Japan: A randomized controlled trial,” American Journal of Infection Control, Volume 37, Issue 5, 417 – 419. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19216002
N95-masked health-care workers (HCW) were significantly more likely to experience headaches. Face mask use in HCW was not demonstrated to provide benefit in terms of cold symptoms or getting colds.
Cowling, B. et al. (2010) “Face masks to prevent transmission of influenza virus: A systematic review,” Epidemiology and Infection, 138(4), 449-456. https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/epidemiology-and-infection/article/face-masks-to-prevent-transmission-of-influenza-virus-a-systematic- review/64D368496EBDE0AFCC6639CCC9D8BC05
None of the studies reviewed showed a benefit from wearing a mask, in either HCW or community members in households (H). See summary Tables 1 and 2 therein.
bin-Reza et al. (2012) “The use of masks and respirators to prevent transmission of influenza: a systematic review of the scientific evidence,” Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses 6(4), 257–267. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/j.1750-2659.2011.00307.x
“There were 17 eligible studies. … None of the studies established a conclusive relationship between mask/respirator use and protection against influenza infection.”
Smith, J.D. et al. (2016) “Effectiveness of N95 respirators versus surgical masks in protecting health care workers from acute respiratory infection: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” CMAJ Mar 2016 https://www.cmaj.ca/content/188/8/567
“We identified six clinical studies … . In the meta-analysis of the clinical studies, we found no significant difference between N95 respirators and surgical masks in associated risk of (a) laboratory-confirmed respiratory infection, (b) influenza-like illness, or (c) reported work-place absenteeism.”
Offeddu, V. et al. (2017) “Effectiveness of Masks and Respirators Against Respiratory Infections in Healthcare Workers: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis,” Clinical Infectious Diseases, Volume 65, Issue 11, 1 December 2017, Pages 1934–1942, https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/65/11/1934/4068747
Poor Prog-Lefties! Unable to comprehend, much less be accepting of, a "diversity" of facts... [lol]
Doc, lets take us from your articles of the past (2009-2017), to the present. I'll just quote one. I think it is all that is needed. Proceedings National Academy Sciences, January 26, 2021: "An evidence review of face masks against COVID-19 The science around the use of masks by the public to impede COVID-19 transmission is advancing rapidly. Reducing disease spread requires two things: limiting contacts of infected individuals via physical distancing and other measures and reducing the transmission probability per contact. The preponderance of evidence indicates that mask wearing reduces transmissibility per contact by reducing transmission of infected respiratory particles in both laboratory and clinical contexts. Public mask wearing is most effective at reducing spread of the virus when compliance is high." Please read the last sentence again. https://www.pnas.org/content/118/4/e2014564118
Okay, that was interesting! "When used in conjunction with widespread testing, contact tracing, quarantining of anyone that may be infected, hand washing, and physical distancing, face masks are a valuable tool to reduce community transmission. All of these measures, through their effect on Re, have the potential to reduce the number of infections. As governments exit lockdowns, keeping transmissions low enough to preserve health care capacity will be critical until a vaccine can be developed."
I notice that many of their reviews were of "models". That's not real life, and they mention as much. Also, notice the last part of the last sentence? The "vaccine" is here. It is touted as "highly effective". And yet, we are still being subject to all of the restrictions that we were told were only in place until the "vaccine" arrived.
I won't dispute that masking can be of some benefit in enclosed or crowded areas and I am respectful of other's fears... to a point. I just wonder if there will ever be an end?
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2021/08/04/when_does_the_covid-19_panic_end_146190.html
Exactly what I thought when I looked at the dates. It seems "prog-lefties" don't want to live in the past. Who knew? Thanks for your current research Jon
Ah, yes, the mid-2010's were so... primitive! I'm surprised you went so far as look at the dates! Glad you didn't take the time to actually read any of them! Wouldn't want to clutter your Teen Vogue research with outdated ScIeNce!!! [lol]
Our thoughts exactly. People need to get with it and get vaccinated. This is no time to be selfish or unwilling to listen to facts from research, etc. Vaccinate!!!
That’s former President Trum.
Sorry, Trump. That little “p” just escaped.
The only reason we have three vaccines for Covid-19 is President Donald Trump did his job. Unlike Joe, who refuses to do his job.
WrongSide is right about Trump, who got the vaccines moving along after being studied for decades. Biden's trying to get those into people's arms, that is his job and he's not refusing to do it.
You’re right, Mr. Spock. The idiot Trump followers are electing to follow the stupid. They will get sick, many will die, many more will suffer the devastating side affects for years to come. There will be no Fantasy Land with Tinkerbell and fairy dust to ease their misery. They will live in the reality of their bad decisions.
Actually, Obama spent $150 million early on for mRNA research. It was not a sudden discovery. But then, Trump was such a biotech expert with that Clorox injection plan.
We don't allow people to kill or harm others even if they do so based upon their religious beliefs. If your religious belief is that you should release ricin in the subway, the government will lock you up. If your religious belief is that you should fly airplanes into buildings, the government will lock you up. If your religious belief is that you should beat a child to exorcise a demon, the government will lock you up. No one has a right to spread COVID to others, regardless of any religious beliefs.
All great points
Yes, Mr. Spock, it’s very difficult to protect ourselves from the stupid.
Who needs facts? Maybe some commenters should go to Florida, Louisiana, or Alabama and volunteer in ICU units, filled with unvaccinated Covid patients.
Mr. Hall, we don’t need any more proof to know that these people prefer to wallow in lies and conspiracies. In the Fantasy Land of these Lies, there’s only Tinkerbell zipping around spreading the conspiracies in her fairy dust. There is no misery, sickness, suffering, or death. Then there is. Even Tinkerbell can’t keep out reality.
It’s clear Trump, his lies and the toadies who spread them have influenced the entire covid experience in a negative way. People have allowed themselves to be brainwashed or they have elected to simple behave in the stupid.
I love how Trump lives, rent free, in your head
Exactly!
Laugh all you want. At least I have enough of a brain cell to stay off conspiracy websites and Fox Cable Clown Show. I follow real science. I listened to my doctor. I received my vaccinations.
What is Trump? A red flag of disaster and death. His followers chose to believe in the dumb and stupid following the advice of known liars. They deserve what they get.
@Mr Incredible - Poor BHG! It's odd to see that her TDS has gotten so much worse with Trump OUT of office. [sad][sad][sad] You'd think the "happy days" Biden has brought would've helped... [lol]
The only reason is that Trump has a history of stiffing his financial obligations.
