Hats off to Donovan (Mark) Quimby in acknowledgement for his “Your Views” published in The Star on Jan. 20th. Registered nonvoters in this Commonwealth and persons who could be registered but for whatever reason are not are totally responsible for the insanity now in full demonstration in Richmond. Just a decade ago, normal thinking would have said that what is now blatantly published as the in-your-face agenda of the Democrats is unbelievable, but not so today. Their party is one of greed and insatiable government control. It’s the same formula that all socialistic movements have been built on and will continue to be. The state is its god and the altar where it worships. It knows no standards of morality, Mr. Quimby, but I applaud you for the drum beat you bring to the public square. Thank you.
Charles E. Duke
White Post
(4) comments
And speaking of the "insanity" on display in Richmond, extreme paranoia is a form of mental illness. One could certainly argue that it's those parading in Richmond with their assault rifles and kevlar vests who are "insane."
I believe it's the Republicans who have been leading in the accusations of voter fraud, most significantly the current occupant of the White House who has charged, and apparently continues to believe against all evidence, that some five million illegal votes were cast for Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Well, if demokrats win, then all is well. If they lose, then there HAS to have been massive voter fraud, illegal machinations, evil plots, and subversive conspiracies that denied the demokrats their natural right to rule and power. The new divine right of kings.
I do agree that non voting citizens are lazy and apathetic, but it's hard to prove they benefit republicans or democrats by not voting. They certainly do not have a right to complain if they don't exercise the most important right we have.
