I applaud the Frederick County Board of Supervisors for standing their ground against this proposed facility. What environmental impact has the existing facility had in this county? Is there a new waste stream from all the cleaning and maintenance of the panels? Has there been any stormwater runoff laden with harmful chemicals after all the ground disturbance to build it? How many jobs has it provided for local residents? Is there taxable income from the property or what it produces or is it just a big blight on the landscape that decrease property values around it and provides a guaranteed return to its investors plus plenty of asset write-off because its renewable energy? How much wildlife was disturbed, disrupted and discarded because of the current installation? How much wildlife will be ousted and forced out of area with the second installation? Is there chemical laden dirt in the current or previous orchards just waiting to be released into our lakes, streams and aquifers once disturbed by the bulldozers, earth movers and tree clearing workforce? Many a locality in Virginia as well as other states has just said no to these massive installations, and here should be no different. If it doesn’t provide jobs for local residents, cheaper electricity prices for our local users, threatens our environment, and little or no taxable assets or property, we don’t need it here!
Rich Sankovich
Frederick County
