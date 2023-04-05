Brian Brehm’s extended March 31 article, “Mayfair Farm: The end of one dream, the start of another,” was a masterpiece in narrative and a reminder that there are extraordinary people among us, living inspirational lives.
The struggles of Beth Nowak and her late husband Gene to operate a family farm in an age of agribusiness, and the huge challenges faced by Miguel and Britney Valdivia-Vera to make a better life for their children, are reassurance that love perseveres, and that what makes a family is more than genetic bonds.
When Gene was desperate, Miguel was there for him. When it seemed that Miguel had been cast aside and forgotten by the American legal system, Beth fought for him. Their story’s outcome could not have been scripted any better by a Hollywood screenwriter.
Thanks to Brian Brehm for telling this story so well … and to Beth and Miguel for showing us what real compassion looks like.
Cary Kimble
Frederick County
